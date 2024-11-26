Alok Industries Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Alok Industries share price are up by 1.94%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at 20.63 and closed at 20.97. The stock reached a high of 21.18 and a low of 20.47 during the day.

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Alok IndustriesShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
Alok IndustriesShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:11 today, Alok Industries shares are trading at price 20.97, 1.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80049.3, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 21.18 and a low of 20.47 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
520.44
1020.93
2021.47
5023.60
10025.27
30026.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 20.91, 21.25, & 21.46, whereas it has key support levels at 20.36, 20.15, & 19.81.

Alok Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Alok Industries was -22.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.06% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.42% in june to 2.40% in the september quarter.

Alok Industries share price has gained 1.94% today, currently at 20.97, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.04% & -0.08% each respectively.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAlok Industries Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Alok Industries share price are up by 1.94%, Nifty up by 0.04%

    Popular in Markets

