Alok Industries Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Alok Industries share price are up by 1.85%, Nifty up by 0%

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at 21.11 and closed at 21.43. The stock reached a high of 21.57 and a low of 20.91 during the day.

Published27 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Alok Industries Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:18 today, Alok Industries shares are trading at price 21.43, 1.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80018.69, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 21.57 and a low of 20.91 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
520.44
1020.93
2021.47
5023.60
10025.27
30026.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 21.27, 21.56, & 21.96, whereas it has key support levels at 20.58, 20.18, & 19.89.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Alok Industries was -22.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.06% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.42% in june to 2.40% in the september quarter.

Alok Industries share price up 1.85% today to trade at 21.43 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Safari Industries India, Raymond, VIP Industries are falling today, but its peers PDS are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.02% each respectively.

