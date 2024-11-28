Alok Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Alok Industries share price are up by 0.89%, Nifty down by -0.71%

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at 21.45 and closed at 21.52. The stock reached a high of 21.82 and a low of 21.21 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value from its opening to closing price.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Alok Industries Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:20 today, Alok Industries shares are trading at price 21.52, 0.89% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79464.73, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 21.82 and a low of 21.21 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
520.43
1020.73
2021.41
5023.47
10025.19
30026.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 21.66, 21.96, & 22.35, whereas it has key support levels at 20.97, 20.58, & 20.28.

Alok Industries Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Alok Industries was -48.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.06% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.42% in june to 2.40% in the september quarter.

Alok Industries share price has gained 0.89% today to trade at 21.52 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.71% & -0.96% each respectively.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:20 AM IST
