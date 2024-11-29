Alok Industries Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Alok Industries share price are down by -0.56%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Alok Industries opened at ₹ 21.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 21.23. The stock reached a high of ₹ 21.46 during the day and a low of ₹ 21.08, indicating some volatility in its price movement.

Alok Industries Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:29 today, Alok Industries shares are trading at price ₹21.23, -0.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79814.8, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹21.46 and a low of ₹21.08 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 20.51 10 20.65 20 21.42 50 23.37 100 25.12 300 26.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹21.72, ₹22.06, & ₹22.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹21.14, ₹20.9, & ₹20.56.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Alok Industries was -67.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 2.40% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.06% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.42% in june to 2.40% in the september quarter.