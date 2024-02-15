Alpex Solar share price makes stellar debut, stock lists with 186% premium at ₹329 apiece on NSE SME
Alpex Solar share price listed at ₹329 on NSE SME, 186.09% higher than the issue price of ₹115. Alpex Solar IPO subscription status was 324.03 times on day 3, 82.88 times on day 2, and 30.85 times on day 1.
Alpex Solar share price made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Alpex Solar share price was listed at ₹329, which is 186.09% higher than the issue price of ₹115.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message