Business News/ Markets / Alpex Solar share price makes stellar debut, stock lists with 186% premium at 329 apiece on NSE SME

Alpex Solar share price makes stellar debut, stock lists with 186% premium at 329 apiece on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Alpex Solar share price listed at 329 on NSE SME, 186.09% higher than the issue price of 115. Alpex Solar IPO subscription status was 324.03 times on day 3, 82.88 times on day 2, and 30.85 times on day 1.

Alpex Solar shares list on NSE SME.

Alpex Solar share price made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Alpex Solar share price was listed at 329, which is 186.09% higher than the issue price of 115.

Alpex Solar IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 08, and closed on Monday, February 12. Alpex Solar IPO price band was set in the range of 109 to 115 apiece. Alpex Solar IPO lot size consisted of 1,200 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

Alpex Solar IPO subscription status was 324.03 times on day 3. The issue was subscribed 82.88 times on day 2, and 30.85 times on day 1.

Alpex Solar IPO details

A fresh issue of 64,80,000 equity shares with a face value of 10 per share makes up the offer. The net proceeds from the IPO will be used by Alpex Solar in the following ways: 19.55 crore to upgrade and expand the company's current solar module manufacturing facility, increasing its capacity by 750 MW; 12.94 crore to establish a new manufacturing unit for the company's solar module's aluminium frame; 20.49 crore to cover working capital needs; and the remaining capital allocated for general corporate expenses.

The registrar of the issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, and the book running lead manager (BRLM) is Corporate Capital Ventures.

The company uses both monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies in the production of PV modules. Its product line includes half-cut, mono-perc, and bifacial solar PV modules. Additionally, it provides complete solar energy solutions, such as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of surface- and submersible-class AC/DC solar pumps.

Alpex Solar recorded revenue of 183.93 crore for FY23, a rise from 156.06 crore for FY22. For H1FY24, the company brought in 207.13 crore. Alpex Solar's profit (PAT) was 3.74 crore in FY2022-23 and 7.05 Lakh in FY2021-22, respectively, while the company's PAT for the first half of the current fiscal year ended in September 2023 was 10.02 crore.

Alpex Solar IPO GMP today

Alpex Solar IPO GMP or grey market premium is +148. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Alpex Solar share price was indicated at 263 apiece, which is 128.7% higher than the IPO price of 115.

Based on last 17 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP pointed upward and expected a strong listing. The lowest GMP is 0, while the highest GMP is 195. according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

