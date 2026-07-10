Alpine Texworld IPO: Price band set at ₹100-105 per share; check GMP, key dates, issue details

Alpine Texworld IPO price band: The Alpine Texworld Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹100 to ₹105 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Alpine Texworld IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 14 July and will close on Thursday, 16 July. The allocation to anchor investors for the Alpine Texworld IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 13 July.

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The Alpine Texworld IPO lot size is 142 equity shares and in multiples of 142 equity shares thereafter.

Alpine Texworld IPO has reserved not more than 1% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 29% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 70% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Alpine Texworld IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 17 July and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, 20 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Alpine Texworld share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 21 July.

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Alpine Texworld IPO details The company plans to raise funds through a fresh issue of 1.2 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The IPO proceeds will be primarily utilised to fund the company's expansion plans, strengthen its balance sheet, and meet general corporate requirements. Of the total proceeds, ₹32.08 crore will be invested in establishing a new weaving unit at Manufacturing Unit 3 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to enhance its grey fabric production capacity.

The company has also earmarked ₹52.20 crore for the prepayment or repayment of existing borrowings, which is expected to reduce its debt burden and improve its financial position. The remaining funds will be deployed towards general corporate purposes, including supporting business operations and future growth initiatives.

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D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP today Alpine Texworld IPO GMP today is +2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Alpine Texworld share was ₹107 apiece, which is 1.90% higher than the IPO price of ₹105.

Company details Established in 2016, Alpine Texworld is engaged in the textile industry, specialising in fabric dyeing and processing. The firm focuses on producing high-quality textiles for garment manufacturers, traders, and other participants in the sector.

The company has two manufacturing plants that feature state-of-the-art dyeing and finishing technologies. These facilities enable the production of a diverse array of textile products and have a total capacity of around 6,000 metric tonnes per year for cotton and blended yarn processing.

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In addition to textiles, Alpine Texworld has ventured into renewable energy projects. In January 2024, the firm launched an 820 KW rooftop solar installation at its Unit 1 location. This was succeeded by a 5.4 MW ground-mounted solar project in Banaskantha, Gujarat, in March 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.