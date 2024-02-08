American healthcare REIT Inc. soars 10% in IPO debut

American Healthcare REIT Inc. rose 10% in its trading debut after its $672 million initial public offering added to a run of modest performances by US listings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Irvine, California-based senior housing and assisted living property firm’s stock opened Wednesday at $12.85 each, after the firm sold 56 million shares for $12 each on Tuesday, the bottom of a marketed range. The shares closed at $13.22 in New York trading, giving the company a market value of more than $1.6 billion.

The self-managed REIT follows KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. and Amer Sports Inc. last month in testing whether a two-year IPO drought in the US is finally coming to an end. BrightSpring's shares sold for $2 below the marketed range in its $693 million IPO and have since fallen 12%. Amer Sports raised $1.37 billion after pricing its shares $3 below its market range, though the stock has since climbed 16%.

American Healthcare's IPO is one of a varied group this week that includes a biotechnology firm and a Mexican grocery chain. Those listings are set to raise well in excess of $1 billion, which would make this week the fourth in a row to hit that mark.

Insurer Cancels

One of the 10 companies set to go public this week in the US has already withdrawn its IPO, citing market conditions. Insurer Fortegra Group Inc., a subsidiary of Tiptree Inc., had sought to raise as much as $324 million Tuesday.

The next test for a long-anticipated recovery for US listings comes later Wednesday with Kyverna Therapeutics Inc.'s share sale targeting more than $304 million. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm elevated its price range on Monday and, Bloomberg News reported, is set to price its shares at or above the top of the marketed range.

On Thursday, discount retailer BBB Foods Inc., whose main subsidiary operates more than 2,200 Tiendas 3B locations, is seeking to raise $463 million in what could be the biggest US IPO by a Mexico-based company since 2006.

The listings follow a two-year listings slump after a record $339 billion was raised on US exchanges in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last year, that total had fallen to $26 billion, the data show.

In September, semiconductor designer Arm Holdings Plc’s $5.23 billion offering led a mini-rebound that came to a quick end after its shares, along with those in three other IPOs, fell below their offer prices. Arm’s shares have since gained 51% from the offer price. Birkenstock Holding Plc again slipped below its offer price on Wednesday, while Instacart and Klaviyo Inc. have fallen 18% and 7.4% respectively.

Reddit, Shein

Dozens of companies, such as social media platform Reddit Inc., fast-fashion retailer Shein and software maker Waystar Holding Corp., have been eying the market, deciding whether to move ahead with listings or keep waiting.

American Healthcare, which announced in 2022 that it had filed for an IPO, plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt, its filings show.

The investment vehicle acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of properties such as medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and hospitals, according to its filings. It has almost 300 properties in states including Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Missouri, and valued its assets at about $4.6 billion as of Sept. 30. It also has properties in the UK and the Isle of Man.

The offering was led by Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley. American Healthcare's shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AHR.

