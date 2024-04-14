America’s bonds are getting harder to sell
Eric Wallerstein , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Apr 2024, 07:29 PM IST
SummaryRecord issuance raises worries that debt sales will exacerbate volatility.
A series of weak auctions for U.S. Treasurys are stoking investors’ concerns that markets will struggle to absorb an incoming rush of government debt.
