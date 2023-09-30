America’s debt problem is too big for the bond vigilantes

What is a poor deficit hawk to do? There is one more part of the federal government that can act. Strategists at GlobalData TS Lombard point out that there have been two ways to deal with unsustainable government debt over the years—the orthodox approach of austerity and reform or the unorthodox one of default, inflation or financial repression. For the U.S., actual default is fortunately off the table because it borrows in dollars. But some combination of inflation and repression might be necessary if deficits and rates stay near current levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}