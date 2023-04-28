Amid global banks failures, people question 'Is my money safe?', here's all details6 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:28 PM IST
After Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed, regulators stepped in to guarantee all deposits at the two banks and created a program to help shield other banks from a run on deposits.
Recent turmoil in the banking industry may have you worried about your money.
