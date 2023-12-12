An Aggressive Style of Share Buyback Is Having a Moment

Buybacks make sense if companies have accumulated more cash than they pay out in regular dividends or can profitably invest, and if their shares are undervalued. While politicians worry about the tradeoff with investments, the valuation condition is the problem for shareholders. Big companies are typically more focused on return of capital than return on capital, says Ali Ragih, a senior analyst at Verity. They cut buybacks after the pandemic stock-market crash of 2020, for example, only to ramp them up as shares got more expensive.