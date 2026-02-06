An AI fight is threatening the market. How to avoid getting hurt.
Summary
Tech is ailing while other sectors are holding up. How to stay safe and avoid the AI knife fight.
As the market digests another AI scare, we would suggest staying out of the fight. Other sectors and companies are proving resilient while tech sells off; stick with stocks toughing it out until the tech dust settles.
