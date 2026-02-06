An AI fight is threatening the market. How to avoid getting hurt.

Taiwan Semiconductor is up 8% this year, amid signs that AI-capital expenditures are accelerating. Capex projections for the Magnificent 7 for 2026 are now up to $600 billion, 25% above 2025 levels, notes DeBusschere. That should help Taiwan Semi, which makes chips for Nvidia, Arm Holdings, and other companies. Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased from $12.48 at the start of the year to $14.15, pushing down the company’s P/E ratio slightly to 23 times.