An AI spending slowdown would drag down the market: Goldman Sachs
Summary
Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta spend huge sums on AI. Their spending won’t keep growing like it is now. That’s bad for all stocks.
The AI trade is going full throttle, a positive energy that is driving up the broader stock market. But it will slow down, Goldman Sachs believes, and Wall Street must be ready when that time inevitably comes.
