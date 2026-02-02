An investor’s guide to the boom (and bust) in gold and silver

2) The ‘debasement trade’

An idea that appeals to a lot of those scarred by the last bout of inflation is that another is on the way, caused by hefty government stimulus and a deliberate policy of weakening the dollar. A weak dollar is mechanically good for gold, since it is priced in dollars, while gold is often touted as a safe asset to sit out inflation. The Swiss franc, the closest thing to a haven currency, has also performed well in the past couple of weeks, along with the low-debt oil-exposed Norwegian krone.