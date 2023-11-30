An unruly OPEC is causing problems for Russia and Saudi Arabia

On November 30th OPEC+ is at last due to meet online. Members are reported to be preparing modest additional cuts into 2024. This would represent the extension of a strategy in place since last October, under which they try to resist downward pressure on prices by restricting supply. Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading the way, with cuts of 1m barrels a day (b/d) and 300,000 b/d respectively; the rest of Opec+ is together contributing another 3.7m b/d in cuts. Yet the price of the Brent crude benchmark is down by nearly a fifth since the strategy was introduced—it currently sits at $82 a barrel—and has fallen for the past five weeks.

