Angel Broking share are down by -3.42%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Livemint

Angel One Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Angel One opened at 3234.9 and closed at 3123.45. The stock reached a high of 3234.9 and a low of 3111.95 during the day.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:23 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 3123.45, -3.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81105.62, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 3234.9 and a low of 3111.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52769.18
102695.40
202630.85
502486.87
1002463.54
3002743.24

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel Broking was 1348.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.82 & P/B is at 5.53.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in to 12.27% in the quarter.

Angel Broking share price down -3.42% today to trade at 3123.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, ICICI Securities are falling today, but its peers Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.63% & -0.49% each respectively.

