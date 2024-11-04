Angel One Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Angel One share price are down by -4.75%, Nifty down by -1.75%

Angel One Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at 3058.95 and closed at 2924.95. The stock reached a high of 3074 and a low of 2919.10 during the day. This indicates a decline in price from the opening to the closing, with the stock experiencing a fluctuation between the high and low points.

Angel OneShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
Angel OneShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Angel One Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:02 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 2924.95, -4.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78488.35, down by -1.55%. The stock has hit a high of 3074 and a low of 2919.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52998.03
102951.72
202897.53
502693.75
1002516.72
3002720.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3088.38, 3125.17, & 3181.33, whereas it has key support levels at 2995.43, 2939.27, & 2902.48.

Angel One Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 386.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% & ROA of 10.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.58 & P/B is at 5.21.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.77% with a target price of 3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price down -4.75% today to trade at 2924.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Securities, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are falling today, but its peers AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.75% & -1.55% each respectively.

MoreLess
