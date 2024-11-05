Angel One Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Angel One share price are down by -1.39%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Angel One Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹ 2887.05 and closed at ₹ 2846.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 2929.95 and a low of ₹ 2833.65 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening to closing price.

Angel One Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Angel One shares are trading at price ₹2846.2, -1.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78337.07, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2929.95 and a low of ₹2833.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2998.03 10 2951.72 20 2897.53 50 2693.75 100 2516.72 300 2720.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3010.62, ₹3141.23, & ₹3207.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2813.67, ₹2747.33, & ₹2616.72.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 570.16% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% & ROA of 10.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.46 & P/B is at 4.93.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.06% with a target price of ₹3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.