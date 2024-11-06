Angel One Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Angel One share price are up by 1.07%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Angel One Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Angel One's stock opened at 2930.05 and closed at 2946.95. The stock reached a high of 2984.90 and a low of 2924. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Angel OneShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Angel OneShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Angel One Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:02 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 2946.95, 1.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80005.35, up by 0.67%. The stock has hit a high of 2984.9 and a low of 2924 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52998.03
102951.72
202897.53
502693.75
1002516.72
3002714.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2954.08, 2990.52, & 3051.03, whereas it has key support levels at 2857.13, 2796.62, & 2760.18.

Angel One Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 373.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% & ROA of 10.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.66 & P/B is at 4.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.88% with a target price of 3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price up 1.07% today to trade at 2946.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are falling today, but its peers AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, ICICI Securities, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.42% & 0.67% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Published 6 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST

