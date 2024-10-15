Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 13.9%, Nifty down by -0.31%

Angel One Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at ₹ 2906.05 and closed at ₹ 3100. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3128.65 and a low of ₹ 2864.85, indicating a notable intraday volatility.

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Angel One shares are trading at price ₹3100, 13.9% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81842.09, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3128.65 and a low of ₹2864.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2601.97 10 2610.31 20 2576.91 50 2454.10 100 2455.06 300 2745.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2808.0, ₹2896.0, & ₹2962.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2654.0, ₹2588.0, & ₹2500.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 5205.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.36 & P/B is at 4.65.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.13% with a target price of ₹2786.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.