Business News/ Markets / Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 13.9%, Nifty down by -0.31%

Livemint

Angel One Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at 2906.05 and closed at 3100. The stock reached a high of 3128.65 and a low of 2864.85, indicating a notable intraday volatility.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 3100, 13.9% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81842.09, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 3128.65 and a low of 2864.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52601.97
102610.31
202576.91
502454.10
1002455.06
3002745.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2808.0, 2896.0, & 2962.0, whereas it has key support levels at 2654.0, 2588.0, & 2500.0.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 5205.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.36 & P/B is at 4.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.13% with a target price of 2786.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price has gained 13.9% today to trade at 3100 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.31% & -0.16% each respectively.

