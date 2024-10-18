Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are down by -0.87%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Angel One Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at ₹ 3116 and closed at ₹ 3102.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3182.8 and a low of ₹ 3060.1 during the day.

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Angel One shares are trading at price ₹3102.75, -0.87% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81052.95, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3182.8 and a low of ₹3060.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2897.55 10 2758.81 20 2663.50 50 2506.82 100 2469.03 300 2743.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3208.17, ₹3292.93, & ₹3355.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3060.47, ₹2997.53, & ₹2912.77.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.09 & P/B is at 5.34.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.97% with a target price of ₹3474.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}