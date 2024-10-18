Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are down by -0.87%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Angel One Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at 3116 and closed at 3102.75. The stock reached a high of 3182.8 and a low of 3060.1 during the day.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 3102.75, -0.87% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81052.95, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 3182.8 and a low of 3060.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52897.55
102758.81
202663.50
502506.82
1002469.03
3002743.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3208.17, 3292.93, & 3355.87, whereas it has key support levels at 3060.47, 2997.53, & 2912.77.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.09 & P/B is at 5.34.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.97% with a target price of 3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price down -0.87% today to trade at 3102.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, Computer Age Management Services are falling today, but its peers Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, ICICI Securities are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.06% each respectively.

