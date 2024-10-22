Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are down by -2.25%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Angel One Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at 3017 and closed at 2944.85. During the day, the stock reached a high of 3057.15 and a low of 2937.65.

Published22 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Angel One Stock Price Today
Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 2947.8, -2.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80883.43, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 3057.15 and a low of 2937.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53084.69
102843.33
202717.22
502544.41
1002476.76
3002744.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3115.27, 3222.08, & 3277.12, whereas it has key support levels at 2953.42, 2898.38, & 2791.57.

Angel One Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 759.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.00 & P/B is at 5.32.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.85% with a target price of 3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price down -2.25% today to trade at 2947.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, Computer Age Management Services are falling today, but its peers ICICI Securities are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.48% & -0.33% each respectively.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
