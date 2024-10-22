Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are down by -2.25%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Angel One shares are trading at price ₹2947.8, -2.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80883.43, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3057.15 and a low of ₹2937.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3084.69 10 2843.33 20 2717.22 50 2544.41 100 2476.76 300 2744.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3115.27, ₹3222.08, & ₹3277.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2953.42, ₹2898.38, & ₹2791.57.

Angel One Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 759.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 21.00 & P/B is at 5.32.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.85% with a target price of ₹3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.