Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 4.47%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:28 today, Angel One shares are trading at price ₹3008.15, 4.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80530.87, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3047.9 and a low of ₹2856.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3143.48 10 2893.76 20 2738.58 50 2563.72 100 2479.35 300 2742.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2995.88, ₹3121.82, & ₹3185.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2805.83, ₹2741.72, & ₹2615.78.

Angel One Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 768.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.34 & P/B is at 5.15.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.49% with a target price of ₹3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.