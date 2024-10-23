Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 4.47%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Angel One Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at 2880.35 and closed at 3008.15. The stock reached a high of 3047.90 and a low of 2856.05 during the day. This indicates a positive performance, with the closing price showing an increase from the opening price.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Angel One Stock Price Today
Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:28 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 3008.15, 4.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80530.87, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 3047.9 and a low of 2856.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53143.48
102893.76
202738.58
502563.72
1002479.35
3002742.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2995.88, 3121.82, & 3185.93, whereas it has key support levels at 2805.83, 2741.72, & 2615.78.

Angel One Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 768.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.34 & P/B is at 5.15.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.49% with a target price of 3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price up 4.47% today to trade at 3008.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Securities are falling today, but its peers Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.39% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsAngel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 4.47%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.60
11:29 AM | 23 OCT 2024
0.15 (0.1%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.40
11:29 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.95 (-1.26%)

Tata Power share price

440.10
11:29 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.1 (0.94%)

Bandhan Bank share price

178.50
11:29 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.6 (2.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,435.65
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
640.05 (9.42%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,270.00
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
99.65 (8.51%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,712.10
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
280.25 (4.36%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,258.35
11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
6.2 (0.5%)
More from 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

792.45
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-86.8 (-9.87%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,472.55
11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-241.4 (-5.12%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

970.25
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-42.3 (-4.18%)

PNC Infratech share price

329.15
11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-13.1 (-3.83%)
More from Top Losers

One 97 Communications share price

752.15
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
64.85 (9.44%)

Coforge share price

7,435.65
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
640.05 (9.42%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

341.00
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
27.6 (8.81%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,270.00
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
99.65 (8.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.000.00
    Chennai
    79,671.000.00
    Delhi
    79,823.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.