Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 4.47%, Nifty up by 0.32%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|3143.48
|10
|2893.76
|20
|2738.58
|50
|2563.72
|100
|2479.35
|300
|2742.87
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2995.88, ₹3121.82, & ₹3185.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2805.83, ₹2741.72, & ₹2615.78.
Angel One Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 768.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.49% with a target price of ₹3474.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.
Angel One share price up 4.47% today to trade at ₹3008.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Securities are falling today, but its peers Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.39% each respectively.