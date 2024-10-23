Hello User
Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 4.47%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Livemint

Angel One Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at 2880.35 and closed at 3008.15. The stock reached a high of 3047.90 and a low of 2856.05 during the day. This indicates a positive performance, with the closing price showing an increase from the opening price.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:28 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 3008.15, 4.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80530.87, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 3047.9 and a low of 2856.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53143.48
102893.76
202738.58
502563.72
1002479.35
3002742.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2995.88, 3121.82, & 3185.93, whereas it has key support levels at 2805.83, 2741.72, & 2615.78.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 768.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.34 & P/B is at 5.15.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.49% with a target price of 3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price up 4.47% today to trade at 3008.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Securities are falling today, but its peers Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.39% each respectively.

