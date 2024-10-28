Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 4.45%, Nifty up by 1.08%

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Angel One shares are trading at price ₹2923.4, 4.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80306.18, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹2944.3 and a low of ₹2811.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2905.41 10 2995.05 20 2802.68 50 2622.12 100 2489.83 300 2735.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹2891.9, ₹2990.8, & ₹3056.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2727.2, ₹2661.4, & ₹2562.5.

Angel One Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 680.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.87 & P/B is at 4.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.83% with a target price of ₹3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.