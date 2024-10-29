Angel One Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Angel One share price are up by 1.2%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Hello User
Angel OneShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Angel One Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 2900.75, 1.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80015.17, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 2915 and a low of 2824 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52905.41
102995.05
202802.68
502622.12
1002489.83
3002731.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2930.57, 3000.13, & 3060.27, whereas it has key support levels at 2800.87, 2740.73, & 2671.17.

Angel One Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 263.53% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% & ROA of 10.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.33 & P/B is at 4.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.76% with a target price of 3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price up 1.2% today to trade at 2900.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU are falling today, but its peers ICICI Securities, Computer Age Management Services, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.17% & 0.01% each respectively.

