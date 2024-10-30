Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 2.69%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Angel One Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One opened at ₹ 2969.55 and closed at ₹ 3049.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3122 and a low of ₹ 2961.50 during the session.

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Angel One shares are trading at price ₹3049.6, 2.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80306.39, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3122 and a low of ₹2961.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2875.52 10 3009.50 20 2819.44 50 2637.58 100 2493.55 300 2727.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3029.0, ₹3085.0, & ₹3187.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2870.9, ₹2768.8, & ₹2712.8.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 858.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.03 & P/B is at 5.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.92% with a target price of ₹3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.