Angel One Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Angel One share price are down by -0.95%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Angel One Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One's stock opened at ₹ 3039.95 and closed at ₹ 2999.15. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 3045.05 and a low of ₹ 2979. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 2893.58 10 2984.29 20 2839.84 50 2654.70 100 2498.52 300 2724.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3114.25, ₹3200.2, & ₹3276.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2952.1, ₹2875.9, & ₹2789.95.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 333.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% & ROA of 10.86% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.42 & P/B is at 5.17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.83% with a target price of ₹3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.