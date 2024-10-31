Hello User
Angel One Share Price Today on : Angel One share are up by 0.89%, Nifty down by -0.56%



Livemint

Angel One Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Angel One's stock opened at 3039.95 and closed at 3055.10. The stock reached a high of 3070.90 and a low of 2979.00 during the trading session.

Angel One Stock Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Angel One shares are trading at price 3055.1, 0.89% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 3070.9 and a low of 2979 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52893.58
102984.29
202839.84
502654.70
1002498.52
3002724.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3093.68, 3123.82, & 3182.63, whereas it has key support levels at 3004.73, 2945.92, & 2915.78.



Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Angel One was 251.03% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.42 & P/B is at 5.17.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.71% with a target price of 3474.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.87% MF holding, & 12.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.75% in june to 0.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.36% in june to 12.27% in the september quarter.

Angel One share price up 0.89% today to trade at 3055.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Securities are falling today, but its peers AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTU, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Computer Age Management Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

