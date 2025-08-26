Anlon Healthcare IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, review, more. Apply or not?

The subscription period for the Anlon Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) is set for Tuesday, August 26 and will end on Friday, August 29. Anlon Healthcare IPO price band has been set between ₹86 and ₹91 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10.

At least 75% of the shares in the Anlon Healthcare IPO have been set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), with no more than 15% going to non-institutional institutional investors (NII) and no more than 10% going to retail investors.

The Anlon Healthcare IPO basis for share allocation is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on Monday, September. The firm will begin refunds on Tuesday, September 2, and the shares will be credited to the allottees' demat accounts on the same day.

Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today is +5. This indicates Anlon Healthcare share price was trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Anlon Healthcare share price is indicated at ₹96 apiece, which is 5.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹91.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Tuesday's deals.

Anlon Healthcare IPO Review Anand Rathi Research claims that the industry the company works in has significant barriers to entry and departure, mostly because of the lengthy client approval processes, strict standards for regulatory compliance.

With EV/EBITDA of 16.7x and a market valuation of ₹4,836 million following the issuance of equity shares, the company is valued at a P/E of 19.0x to its FY25 earnings at the upper price band.

The brokerage recommends a "Subscribe Long Term" rating for the IPO since it thinks it is fully priced.

Anlon Healthcare IPO details Anlon Healthcare IPO includes a new offering of 1.33 crore shares. If the shares are priced at the top of the range, the total size of the offer is roughly ₹121 crore. The proceeds from this issuance will be allocated towards expanding the company's manufacturing facility ( ₹30.7 crore), bolstering working capital ( ₹43.15 crore), reducing debt, and funding various general corporate initiatives.

Interactive Financial Services serves as the sole book running lead manager for this offering.

