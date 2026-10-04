Another big development in Tata Boardroom Battle; Noel Tata seeks video recording and minutes of Sept 17 meeting

Prashant V. Singh

Prashant V. Singh is the Editor and Head of LiveMint and LiveMint Hindi at HT Media Group, bringing nearly two decades of core business journalism, digital transformation, and newsroom innovation experience. A pioneer in digital-first news operations, video-first storytelling, and the integration of artificial intelligence in media, Singh shapes overarching editorial strategies for some of India's most influential financial information platforms.<br><br> Throughout his distinguished career, Singh has held key editorial leadership positions across India’s premier media conglomerates. Before joining HT Media Group, he served as Deputy Executive Editor at Business Today (India Today Group), Senior Editor – Business at Times Network (ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh), Assistant Editor at The Financial Express, and held crucial editorial roles at Zee Business and Network18 (CNN-IBN).<br><br> Singh is widely recognized for his expertise in next-gen newsroom technology. At Business Today, he led the operational deployment of generative AI software systems—including Frammer and proprietary tools like Pragya AI—to optimize story creation, multi-platform distribution, and audience reach. A versatile multi-format journalist, his work seamlessly spans deep text journalism, broadcast television, video exclusives, podcasts, and data-led macroeconomic reporting.<br><br> His professional credentials also include specialized training and executive programs from global media bodies, such as leadership and digital transformation modules from INMA (International News Media Association) and specialized journalism courses from Reuters.<br><br> He has steered extensive coverage across 13 Indian Union Budgets, over 80 RBI MPC Monetary Policy reviews, more than 72 US Federal Reserve (FOMC) meetings, and over 150 major IPO listings. Academically, Singh holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) in International Business from IMT Ghaziabad, a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, an undergraduate background in core sciences, and an advanced certification in Generative AI for Skill Enhancement from Bennett University.<br><br> <b>Connect & Pitch</b><br> For pitches, press releases, expert quotes, interviews, media appearances, corporate leadership insights, and podcast collaborations, reach out directly via prashantvsingh@htdigital.in