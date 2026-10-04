Another big development in Tata Boardroom Battle; Noel Tata seeks video recording and minutes of Sept 17 meeting

There is a fresh development in Tata Boardroom Battle as Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has sought Tata Sons meeting video, minutes and questioned legal opinions on Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment.
According to a report by The Economic Times bureau, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has written to the Tata Sons board. The ET report says that Noel Tata has sought details of the video recording and minutes of the September 17 meeting.
It is noteworthy that Sept 17 is the meeting when Tata Sons decided to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as its chairman.
Actually, on September 17, 2026, the Tata Sons board voted 4:1 to approve a third five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran starting February 2027. But, Noel Tata was the sole board member to vote against the extension, and also called the resolution a 'legal nullity'.
It is touted as one of the biggest boardroom battles as a high-stakes corporate tussle emerged between Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran with respect to leadership extension and board voting rules.
Basically, the legal stance is that Tata Trusts (holding a 66% stake in Tata Sons) argues that the Articles of Association (AoA) require affirmative support from a majority of Trust-nominated directors, meaning a single dissenting vote from a nominee invalidates the decision.
Now, it has become even a bigger corporate matter with legal eagles as Tata Trusts retained senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, while Tata Sons is advised by Harish Salve.
A boardroom battle at India's largest conglomerate was escalated after Tata Sons' directors approved a fresh term for executive chairman N Chandrasekaran in a vote that the group's biggest shareholder called illegal.
Noel Tata, who chairs the network of charitable trusts holding roughly two-thirds of Tata Sons' shares, cast the sole vote against extending Chandrasekaran's tenure by five years. The same meeting saw directors approve preparations for a public listing of Tata Sons - a step Noel Tata also opposes.
A potential listing of Tata Sons and a leadership transition at Tata group are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the credit ratings of group companies, but could reshape the assessment of group support and financial policy over the longer term, S&P Global Ratings had said.
S&P said any changes to the group's financial policies were likely to be gradual, citing Tata's long history and conservative management approach.
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