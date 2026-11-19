Anthropic PBC is poised to make history with what could become the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever, as the artificial intelligence company moves closer to pricing its shares above the proposed range despite recent volatility in technology stocks.

The maker of the Claude AI chatbot has indicated to prospective investors that it expects to price its shares above the initial range of $70 to $78, according to a Bloomberg report citing a person familiar with the matter.

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Anthropic and its seven co-founders are offering a combined 825 million shares in the IPO. At the upper end of the proposed price range, the offering, including a $26 billion private placement, could raise approximately $90.4 billion.

This would surpass the previous record set by SpaceX, whose base offering raised $75 billion. The transaction would also give Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion.

Anthropic IPO demand nearly seven times oversubscribed Investor interest in the offering has reportedly been strong, with bankers informing investors that the IPO is close to seven times oversubscribed, Bloomberg reported.

The strong demand comes despite a difficult environment for technology stocks. The Nasdaq 100 Index is heading towards a five-day losing streak, having declined 5.3% during the period.

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Shares of Nvidia, which is purchasing approximately $10 billion worth of Anthropic stock through the private placement, also came under pressure. The chipmaker's stock fell as much as 1.4% on Wednesday, a day after reporting earnings that exceeded market expectations.

Why investors are betting on Anthropic Anthropic's strong revenue growth prospects could support substantial demand from institutional and retail investors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

The company's expansion beyond coding applications into complex knowledge-based workflows could provide another source of growth. These include applications across healthcare, life sciences, legal services and accounting.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that Anthropic's revenue could reach approximately $200 billion by 2028, supported by the wider adoption of its artificial intelligence models.

The company has also reduced token pricing by 20% for some of its models, a move that could influence its revenue growth and pricing strategy.

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Anthropic has increasingly focused on developing specialised AI solutions for industries such as healthcare and life sciences. Its board includes Novartis Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan.

Anthropic co-founders set for billions in wealth The IPO is also expected to significantly increase the personal fortunes of Anthropic's founders, including Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei.

According to the company's filing, each of the seven co-founders is offering 3.38 million shares in the public offering.

Based on the midpoint of the proposed price range, each founder could have a net worth of approximately $18 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Claude AI adoption strengthens Anthropic's business Anthropic's potential market debut represents a significant milestone for the artificial intelligence industry. It would mark the stock market debut of one of the companies developing some of the world's most advanced AI models.

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Its Claude Code platform has gained widespread adoption among software developers. More than 90% of contributions to Anthropic's own code base were written by Claude, according to the IPO filing.

Unlike businesses primarily dependent on individual consumers, Anthropic has built much of its business around demand from corporate customers.

The company's ability to expand enterprise adoption and develop AI applications across multiple industries will be closely watched by investors as it prepares for what could become a record-breaking stock market debut.

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