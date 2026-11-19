(Bloomberg) -- A slew of leveraged ETFs tied to SpaceX launched soon after its public debut, but only one managed to attract meaningful assets. That experience has raised the stakes for Anthropic: Issuers are racing to get out front in hopes that their fund becomes the one that captures the bulk of investor dollars.

Providers have filed for more than 20 exchange-traded products to amplify daily moves on the Claude chatbot maker once it goes public, both on the upside and the downside, as firms including Direxion, ProShares and GraniteShares jostle for a first-mover advantage, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence tally. And it’s all happening before the IPO.

For the issuers, it’s a simple calculation: whoever can be first to market — at a time when enthusiasm is at its peak — is more likely to attract a disproportionate set of retail dollars. Few public debuts promise as much hype as Anthropic’s, which is on the cusp of potentially pricing the biggest IPO on record, Bloomberg News has reported.

The SpaceX experience showed issuers just how lopsided the payoff can be. Of the 14 products in the SpaceX-funds lineup, only one has topped $100 million in assets.

“Being first to market is important for leveraged ETFs, since early trading volume and assets can provide a competitive advantage over other almost identical products,” said Roxanna Islam, head of sector and industry research at VettaFi.

The latest rush of filings shows just how fast issuers can transform investor interest in a well-known company into a new class of trading tools by preparing to provide leveraged exposure as soon as shares become available, instead of waiting to evaluate the stock’s trading history.

When funds firms filed for leveraged funds betting on SpaceX, they established a playbook that the industry is now applying to other highly anticipated listings, according to Todd Sohn, chief ETF strategist at Baird Strategas, who called it a “rat race.” Standing out in a crowded field of options can be difficult, he added, when the new products offer largely similar plays.

“Why should I trade issuer A versus issuer B when they’re largely doing the same thing?,” Sohn said. In that environment, brand recognition and marketing can become more important differentiators than the investment strategy itself. It can come down to something as simple as which ticker is most memorable, he added.

Still, the risks of piling into the market’s hottest trades have shown up repeatedly this year, hammering leveraged funds tied to the sectors that have been hit the most. Bullish SpaceX funds have tumbled after its listing. And when the crypto market came under pressure, popular 2x bets on bellwether Strategy Inc. tumbled, falling more than 80% so far this year.

Among the SpaceX funds, the one that managed to gather the most assets — the Leverage Shares 2X Long SPCX Daily ETF (SPCH) is down 60% since its mid-June launch, compared with a decline of 25% for traditional shares of the rocket-and-AI firm.

“That’s worse than double the drop, because daily resets in a volatile stock eat into returns, a reminder that these are for trading, not holding, even when you’re right on direction,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Sharoon Francis.

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