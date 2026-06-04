Anthropic offers Mythos to 150 additional groups; India to get AI model access

The artificial intelligence firm Anthropic is significantly expanding access to its AI model Mythos, which focuses on cybersecurity, by inviting over 150 organisations globally to participate in Project Glasswing.

This expansion represents a significant growth of a program that was initially restricted to a limited number of firms in the United States and the United Kingdom. Anthropic states that the program is designed to help partners identify and resolve critical software vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious entities.

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"Following several weeks of close collaboration with our Project Glasswing partners, the security industry, open-source software maintainers, and the US Government, we're extending the partnership to approximately 150 new organisations," the company said in a blog post.

Global expansion across more than 15 countries As part of a larger expansion, organisations in over 15 countries will receive access to Mythos. This rollout features members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance—Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—as well as several nations from Europe and Asia.

A report from the Financial Times indicates that the countries on the list comprise France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, India, Japan, and South Korea.

This broader deployment is occurring as governments and businesses increasingly investigate AI-driven tools to enhance their cyber defence capabilities in response to rising digital threats.

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Major technology firms and public institutions join A number of prominent corporations and organisations are now gaining access to Mythos.

Among those listed are the identity management firm Okta, as well as South Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and SK Telecom.

In the public sector, entities such as NATO and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity are said to have joined the initiative.

Why Mythos is drawing attention Anthropic first introduced Claude Mythos Preview in April, initially providing access to around 50 predominantly US-based organisations.

The company restricted availability due to the model's advanced coding capabilities and concerns that the technology could be misused for offensive cyber activities. Mythos is designed to identify vulnerabilities, security weaknesses and potential exploits in software systems at scale.

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Anthropic has also worked closely with the US government during the rollout. Officials have reviewed the model's effectiveness in detecting vulnerabilities and assessing cybersecurity risks across the IT infrastructure.

Growing demand from governments and regulators The introduction of Mythos attracted considerable attention from governments, financial entities, regulatory bodies, and cybersecurity agencies beyond the United States.

Numerous organisations requested access to the platform or sought briefings from Anthropic on the vulnerabilities and security insights revealed by the model, underscoring the growing importance of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

Focus on protecting critical infrastructure Anthropic announced that the newly included organisations function in areas essential for national and economic security, such as finance, cybersecurity, and technology.

The company has also broadened participation to sectors that were earlier underrepresented in the initiative, encompassing power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware infrastructure.

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Although Anthropic did not reveal the names of all participating organisations, it noted that multiple partners manage software and systems used by millions of users worldwide.

"What each partner has in common is that a successful attack on their codebase could be catastrophic. For most partners, we estimate that a major attack could affect more than 100 million people, with important ramifications for both global and national security," the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.