(Bloomberg) -- Anthropic PBC shares turned positive Monday, bringing the artificial intelligence lab in line with the rest of the sector’s rebound following the reinstatement of Nvidia Corp.’s Jensen Huang.

The stock reversed earlier losses, climbing to $90.45 each as of 1:26 p.m. in New York, nearly 9% above the $83 initial public offering price. The company behind Claude belatedly joined other AI-related firms in a rally, led by Nvidia, after news that its former chief executive officer would return to the role after being ousted on reports of three affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China.

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“Nvidia was always more important than Anthropic,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading. “Nvidia is an established company that previously had a $5 trillion market cap.”

The rapid adoption of products such as Claude Code, Anthropic’s coding agent for software developers, convinced many investors to bid for stock in the company’s IPO, with well over $500 billion of demand translating into a $119.5 billion haul for the company and its seven co-founders.

Concern over the pace of AI spending roiled the market last week, even as the company was in the process of sealing the biggest IPO ever. With Anthropic’s committed spending nearing $901 billion through 2045, its filings show, its early trading has become a referendum on the sector’s ambitions.

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Even before Huang’s return, some investors didn’t expect the stock’s performance to move in a straight line.

“With the Anthropic volatility, I’m not as concerned there,” said David Busch, chief investment officer at Trajan Wealth, in an interview Friday. Busch compared it to SpaceX’s debut in June. “This typically happens on an IPO.”

SpaceX shares climbed as much as 67% above the IPO price before falling below it less than six weeks after its debut and have traded below the IPO price as recently as Friday.

Anthropic’s IPO left more than half of the institutional investors bidding for stock without any shares, with allocations heavily skewed toward US-based investors, Bloomberg News reported. About 1,200 institutional investors placed orders, people familiar with the matter have said.

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Anthropic and its rival OpenAI face mounting public scrutiny over AI safety after a string of high-profile hacking incidents by rogue agents, and as the debate rages over whether the technology poses what Anthropic called “existential risks to humanity” in its IPO filing. OpenAI has filed confidentially for a listing but isn’t planning to go public before 2027.

(Updates with shares in second paragraph.)

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