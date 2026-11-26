Two equity analysts at a single Wall Street research firm have taken the unusual step of posting conflicting views on the outlook for the hottest stock in the market: Anthropic PBC’s newly listed shares.

On one side, Andrew Freedman, a communications and software analyst at Hedgeye Risk Management, has put out reports since the company’s initial public offering and said in an interview on Wednesday that the stock is trading at levels that should be attractive for long-term investors. Meanwhile, his colleague Felix Wang, a global tech analyst, sent out a note to clients on Tuesday, recommending they short the stock.

After Wang published his view, Freedman took to social media to distance himself from it, saying he was “not involved in the research or process that led to that decision.”

Wang’s pessimism is predicated on the growing difficulty of financing the data centers that Anthropic relies on for computing power, along with concerns about the long-term business demand for Anthropic’s models. Freedman’s optimism is focused on the potential for Anthropic to become a new operating system for the business world, along with the signals of robust short-term demand. Wang sees the stock falling to $59, versus Freedman’s fair value target of $92.

The opposing views within one firm illustrate the broader rifts in the market about how to value the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence and one of the key companies behind it. It also shows the divisive nature of the stock, which spiked to a valuation of $2 trillion right after it went public, before sharply pulling back. It reached a low under $74 on Wednesday, but recovered to trade around its IPO price of $83.

There have been past instances of divisions within the same bank reaching different conclusions — like the contrasting views that Morgan Stanley’s strategists and portfolio managers offered on the outlook for the broad stock market in 2023.

But the research teams at Wall Street firms generally come to a consensus view, especially when it comes to individual stocks. At Hedgeye, an independent research firm, Freedman is the lead analyst covering Anthropic, but the AI company’s sprawling business also edges into the industries that Wang covers.

Hedgeye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Freedman’s views are more in line with the broader excitement around Anthropic on Wall Street. Of the 17 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, 15 have a buy rating on the stock.

Freedman is actually one of the two analysts with a hold rating on the stock. In an interview with Bloomberg News, he said that short-term investors with a three- to six-month time horizon may want to wait for a cheaper entry point. That is because Anthropic has investors whose shares are locked up for a few months after the IPO, which may create selling pressure in the coming months as the lockups expire.

In the longer term, though, Freedman said that he sees a 15% to 20% probability that Anthropic’s services become a Microsoft-like operating system for white-collar workers. In that case, Anthropic sells not just the “raw intelligence” coming out of Claude AI models, but also the plug-ins and apps that workers use every day, he said.

“The point is that who owns the OS for work is what matters,” he said. “And that is the bull case for Anthropic — it’s that they become a platform and they become similar to Microsoft in the long term.”

Freedman also looks at real-time data indicating that Anthropic’s revenues have continued to grow since it last released data, despite the company’s warning that the usage could drop during the winter vacation periods.

In the longer term, Anthropic benefits from two cost savings at the same time, Freedman said. First, the cost of training new models and answering queries is decreasing each year as computing efficiency improves. Meanwhile, the cost of computing power is set to fall after a “peak tightening of demand.” That, Freedman believes, will shore up Anthropic’s margins even as the company lowers pricing for AI usage.

Wang, on the other hand, said in an interview that he believes that Anthropic’s critical need for computing power could run into the much more cautious approach that investors are taking toward AI infrastructure projects. That problem has been clear from the surging financing costs for neocloud operators like CoreWeave Inc. Having less compute capacity will limit Anthropic’s ability to monetize its products, Wang said.

At the same time, the fierce competition from rivals like OpenAI could lead to a reduction in the price of AI tokens, which would need to be compensated by rising AI usage over time. Wang worries that demand just isn’t there and expects Anthropic to reach $120 billion in revenue next year, below the consensus analyst estimate of $136 billion.

Despite Wang’s optimism that frontier models could spur new breakthroughs like drug discovery, “it’s hard to put a timeline behind that,” he said. Such revenues aren’t yet “in the numbers today.”

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