Anya Polytech IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anya Polytech opened for public subscription on Thursday, December 26, and will remain so till Monday, December 30. The SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares to raise about ₹45 crore. The current grey market premium (GMP) of the issue indicates shares of the company could be listed at a premium of over 20 per cent.

Anya Polytech IPO subscription status By 10:30 am on Thursday, the issue had been fully subscribed, with an overall subscription of 1.01 times. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 1.78 times, and the segment reserved for the non-institutional buyers was subscribed 0.55 times. The segment for qualified institutional buyers had not seen any subscriptions till that time.

Anya Polytech IPO details 1. Anya Polytech IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest GMP of Anya Polytech IPO is ₹3. Considering the upper price band of the issue of ₹14 and the latest GMP, the stock is expected to be listed at ₹17, at a premium of 21.43 per cent.

2. Anya Polytech IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Thursday, December 26, and will conclude on Monday, December 30.

3. Anya Polytech IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹13 to ₹14 per equity share.

4. Anya Polytech IPO size: The company intends to raise ₹44.80 crore from the issue. It will use the net proceeds from the issue to set up new projects in subsidiary companies to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

5. Anya Polytech IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 10,000 company shares.

6. Anya Polytech IPO reservation: The IPO offers 50 per cent shares to qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent to non-institutional buyers, and 35 per cent to retail investors.

7. Anya Polytech IPO allotment date: The company will likely finalise share allotment on Tuesday, December 31. After this, successful bidders can get shares of the company in their demat accounts on Wednesday, January 1, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get the refund on the same day.

8. Anya Polytech IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the SME IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar.

9. Anya Polytech IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule, the Anya Polytech IPO may be listed on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, January 2.

10. Anya Polytech business overview: According to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), it manufactures high-quality HDPE and PP bags (made from HDPE granules) and zinc sulphate fertilizers. It also deals in single super phosphate (SSP) fertilizers through its subsidiary, Arawali Phosphate Limited.

