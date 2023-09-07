Apple shares tumble nearly $200 billion in 2 days as China cracks down on iPhone use1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:03 PM IST
California-based company Cupertino's shares dropped 5.1 percent, bringing its two-day slump to 6.8 percent.
Amid the reports of China planning to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and state companies, the shares of Apple Inc tumbled on 7 September on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value in just two days, reported Bloomberg.
