Aramco Shares Surge Most Since 2023 as War Roils Energy Markets

Saudi Aramco jumped the most since May 2023 on Sunday as the Iran war entered its second week, prompting supply disruptions that may send oil prices higher when global markets reopen.

Shares of the state-backed oil giant climbed as much as 4.9% intraday in Riyadh, on the first day of trading for the stock since Brent crude prices topped $90 a barrel on Friday.

Brent, the global benchmark, may climb further in the days ahead after the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait started reducing oil production amid a near-closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, adding to interruptions affecting worldwide energy supply and exports.

“For Aramco, we believe that the gain in oil prices would offset a decline in exports,” said Junaid Ansari, head of research and strategy at Kamco Investment Co. “We also believe that Aramco should be able to re-route a bulk of its shipments to the Red Sea. It’s just about logistics and handling the excess capacity.”

Last week, the state oil producer raised the price of its main oil grade for buyers in Asia for April by the most since August 2022 amid the turmoil in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain said they intercepted Iranian attacks overnight into Sunday, even after the Islamic Republic’s president said he had instructed the military not to target any nation that isn’t striking his country. A senior Iranian official later said Tehran has the right to hit states hosting US military bases.

Prior to the weekend’s developments, several traders warned that oil prices could reach $100 within days — unless there was some de-escalation of hostilities or change to constraints in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about a fifth of the world’s energy exports.

While Aramco has been redirecting oil cargoes to Red Sea facilities at Yanbu on Saudi Arabia’s west coast to avoid the chokepoint, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cautioned on Friday that the company’s capacity to do so may be limited.

Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, saw more of its fields under attack over the weekend. Drones were intercepted at Shaybah near the Abu Dhabi border, while there was minor damage at the company’s Berri site after an attack on Saturday, Bloomberg reported.

The two fields have a combined capacity of about 1.5 million barrels a day. Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery, Saudi Arabia’s largest, was forced to halt operations last week following a drone strike in the area.

