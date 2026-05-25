Arbitrage hunters eye SME stocks for migration windfalls as mainboards stagnate

"On the SME exchange, we can pay a heavy liquidity discount for a company that might otherwise exhibit excellent revenue growth and solid margins. The moment that lot-size restriction drops on the mainboard, our portfolio company becomes a highly liquid retail play," this person said. "If we can identify these candidates, and pump in enough capital to operationalize them to the necessary metrics for migration within six to 12 months, we can capture a structural premium that has nothing to do with broader market sentiment and everything to do with exchange market architecture."