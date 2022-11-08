Archean Chemical IPO opens tomorrow. What latest GMP signals2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 11:34 AM IST
Specialty chemical manufacturer Archean Chemical Industries Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription tomorrow i.e., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 and the three-day issue will conclude on Friday, November 11, 2022. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹386 to ₹407 per share for its initial share sale. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹1,462 crore.