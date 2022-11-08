Archean Chemical IPO opens tomorrow. What latest GMP signals

“Archean Chemical is India's leading specialty marine chemical manufacturer, producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, etc. In addition, they were India's largest exporter by volume of bromine and industrial salt in FY21. Their EBITDA and PAT margins are on an upward trajectory. The asking p/e at the upper band of issue price is around 26.54x (Post fresh issue). As a result, the IPO appears to be priced fairly and If the market remains stable, we can anticipate a high level of subscription," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.