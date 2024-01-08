Are IT investors counting chickens before the eggs hatch?

The Nifty IT index ended 2023 with a good 24% return, driven by higher movement in December. Investor sentiment towards the sector revived with expectations for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2024 getting louder. A scenario of easing interest rates bodes well for the banking, financial services and insurance sector–a key demand driver for the Indian IT industry. This is expected to propel muted discretionary spending by companies on software and related requirements.