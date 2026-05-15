U.S. stocks have been on a tear, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 20% from the lows of late March and plowing past risks linked to surging oil prices, rising inflation, and the Iran war.
Are U.S. Markets Acting Like Meme Stocks? Some Actions Have Investors Worried.
SummaryA big options expiry on Friday is roiling markets. What happens next is key.
U.S. stocks have been on a tear, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 20% from the lows of late March and plowing past risks linked to surging oil prices, rising inflation, and the Iran war.
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