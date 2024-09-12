Arkade Developers IPO: From financials to GMP, here are 10 things you should know from the RHP before subscribing

Arkade Developers IPO: The initial public issue opens for subscription on 16 September, 2024. From financials to GMP, here are 10 things you should know before subscribing to the issue that opens soon

Arkade Developers IPO:10 Key things

1.Arkade Developers IPO: key dates

Subscriptions for the Arkade Developers IPO begins on September 16, 2024, and close on September 19, 2024. On Friday, September 20, 2024, the allocation for the Arkade Developers IPO is anticipated to be completed. Tuesday, September 24, 2024 has been set as the provisional listing date for Arkade Developers IPO on the BSE and NSE.

2.Arkade Developers IPO: Subscribing details

The price range for Arkade Developers' IPO is 121 to 128 per share. Since 110 Shares is the minimum lot size required for an application. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 14,080. For small NII and Big NII, the minimum lot size investment is 15 lots (1,650 shares), or 211,200, and 72 lots (7,920 shares), or 1,013,760, respectively.

Not less than 35.00% of the Offer is reserved for

3.Arkade Developers IPO: Objectives of Issue

Arkade Developers IPO is a book built issue of 410.00 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 3.2 crore shares.

The following goals are how the Company plans to apply the Net Proceeds from the Issue:

The costs associated with developing the ongoing projects (Arkade Nest, Prachi CHSL, and C-Unit) are included in the funding (Funding Development Expenses);

other expenditures include funding the purchase of property that has not yet been identified for real estate projects

and for general business purposes.

4.About Arkade Developers :

Mumbai, Maharashtra-based Arkade Developers Limited is focused on developing high-end, sophisticated lifestyle residential developments in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The business of the company can be divided into two segments:

Development/construction of residential buildings on land acquired by the company for new projects

and

Redevelopment of existing buildings (Redevelopment Projects)

5.Arkade Developers IPO: Financials

The net profit of Arkade Developers Limited increased by 142% while revenue grew by 184% during the fiscal year 2024 over fiscal 2023.

6.Arkade Developers IPO: Registar and Lead managers

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrant for the Arkade Developers IPO, and Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager.

7.Arkade Developers IPO: Peers

Keystone Realtors Limited, Godrej Properties Limited, Macrotech Developers Limited and Kolte-Patil Developers Limited are the peers listed by Arkade Developers in the RHP

8.Arkade Developers IPO: Key Risks

Key risks as per RHP are that Arkade may not be able to successfully identify redevelopment projects or identify and acquire suitable land for the proposed new projects which may have an adverse impact on its business and the growth of the Company

Its Inability to complete with projects by the expected completion dates or at all could have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations and financial conditions.

9. Arkade Developers IPO: Promoters

Amit Mangilal Jain is the promoter. of the compnay

10. Arkade Developers IPO: Grey Market Premium or the GMP

The IPO GMP for Arkade Developers Limited was +48, according to information from Investorgain.com. This indicates that the IPO shares of Arkade Developers Limited are available for 48 more in the grey market over the issue price.

The expected listing price of 176 per share is therefore 37.5% higher than the IPO price of 128 after accounting for the premium in the grey market and the issue price of Arkade Developers Limited.

