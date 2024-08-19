Arman Financial Services, Dreamfolks Services & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Arman Financial Services, Dreamfolks Services, GSS Infotech, Shankara Building Products, Suumaya Industries

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Arman Financial Services, Dreamfolks Services, GSS Infotech, Shankara Building Products, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 24.1(0.1%) points and Sensex was down by -13.66(-0.02%) points at 19 Aug 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -45.25(-0.09%) points at 19 Aug 2024 10:45:02 IST.
Other stocks such as Trent, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Colgate Palmolive India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsArman Financial Services, Dreamfolks Services & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.75
11:01 AM | 19 AUG 2024
1.2 (0.8%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

339.05
11:00 AM | 19 AUG 2024
6.5 (1.95%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

334.90
11:01 AM | 19 AUG 2024
5.3 (1.61%)

Bank Of Baroda

248.20
11:01 AM | 19 AUG 2024
4.6 (1.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godfrey Phillips India

4,910.00
10:50 AM | 19 AUG 2024
376.75 (8.31%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,430.00
10:49 AM | 19 AUG 2024
147.3 (6.45%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

441.05
10:49 AM | 19 AUG 2024
25.65 (6.17%)

Eclerx Services

2,631.00
10:50 AM | 19 AUG 2024
136.35 (5.47%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,804.00-141.00
    Chennai
    72,652.00848.00
    Delhi
    72,016.00-353.00
    Kolkata
    72,722.00777.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue