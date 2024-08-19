Arman Financial Services, Dreamfolks Services & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Arman Financial Services, Dreamfolks Services, GSS Infotech, Shankara Building Products, Suumaya Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 24.1(0.1%) points and Sensex was down by -13.66(-0.02%) points at 19 Aug 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -45.25(-0.09%) points at 19 Aug 2024 10:45:02 IST. Other stocks such as Trent, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Colgate Palmolive India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

