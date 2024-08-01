Arman Financial Services, Sel Manufacturing Company & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Arman Financial Services, Sel Manufacturing Company, Secur Credentials, Jet Airways (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Arman Financial Services, Sel Manufacturing Company, Secur Credentials, Jet Airways (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 68.75(0.28%) points and Sensex was up by 124.91(0.15%) points at 01 Aug 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 176.85(0.34%) points at 01 Aug 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Life Insurance Corporation of India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, Divis Laboratories, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsArman Financial Services, Sel Manufacturing Company & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

163.90
11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
-1.45 (-0.88%)

Tata Power

458.65
11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
5 (1.1%)

Bank Of Baroda

253.00
11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.33%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

342.25
11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
7.95 (2.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

PCBL

353.50
10:37 AM | 1 AUG 2024
28.45 (8.75%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy

789.70
10:37 AM | 1 AUG 2024
57.4 (7.84%)

IIFL Finance

471.75
10:37 AM | 1 AUG 2024
29.75 (6.73%)

Jubilant Pharmova

821.55
10:37 AM | 1 AUG 2024
47.5 (6.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,180.00440.00
    Chennai
    70,418.00227.00
    Delhi
    71,111.00851.00
    Kolkata
    71,250.00441.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue