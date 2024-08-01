Arman Financial Services, Sel Manufacturing Company & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Arman Financial Services, Sel Manufacturing Company, Secur Credentials, Jet Airways (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 68.75(0.28%) points and Sensex was up by 124.91(0.15%) points at 01 Aug 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 176.85(0.34%) points at 01 Aug 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Life Insurance Corporation of India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, Divis Laboratories, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

